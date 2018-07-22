× A cool and damp finish to the weekend

After a few active days on the radar we’re still falling more than 2″ short of the rainfall we usually get by this time in July.

We picked up just under a half inch of rain in Indianapolis this afternoon.

More showers and a few thunderstorms will work their way through to finish off the weekend on Sunday. Any storms will be non-severe.

Rain will be most prevalent around the late afternoon hours before it eases into the evening.

We didn’t make it out of the 70’s today. We haven’t been this cool on more than 3-1/2 weeks.

A few outlying areas could see some patchy fog by early tomorrow morning but areas like Indianapolis will be too breezy for fog to settle.

We stay cool into the start of next week before 90’s return by Wednesday.