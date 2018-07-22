× Celebration of life to take place Friday for 4 Indiana victims of duck boat tragedy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A celebration of life event on Friday will honor four of the nine members of an Indianapolis family killed in Thursday’s duck boat accident in Branson, Missouri.

Pastor Victor Morrisey of God’s Love Christian Church confirmed to FOX59 that the event will take place at the Grace Apostolic Church at 649 22nd St. on the city’s near north side. That’s near College Ave.

Church officials say a visitation will last from about 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. It will be followed by a homecoming celebration, starting at noon, according to the Pastor Morrisey.

The pastor says the four family members honored Friday will be the three children and husband of Tia Coleman, who survived the capsizing of the boat along with her nephew. They’ve been identified as Glenn Coleman, 40, Arya, 1, Evan, 7, and Reece, 9.

In addition to the celebration of life, a vigil is set to be held to honor the fallen family members at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church at 1003 W. 16th St. on the city’s near northwest side. It will start at about 7 p.m.

The Colemans were on a family vacation when they boarded the amphibious tour boat that went down in about 40 feet of water during rough weather at Table Rock Lake.

Tia Coleman has been in a Missouri hospital recovering after swallowing a lot of water during incident. She spoke to the media on Saturday.

When asked whether she is happy she made it out alive, Coleman said she doesn’t know yet and only time will tell. But she thinks there is a reason she survived.

“God must have something for me because there’s no way I should be here,” she said.