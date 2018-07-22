× Colts agree to terms with linebacker Darius Leonard

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It took longer than expected, but the Indianapolis Colts’ unfinished business with Darius Leonard is finished.

The team agreed to terms Sunday with the last of its 11 draft picks, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. Official terms were not immediately available, but as the 36th overall pick in the April draft Leonard is in line for a four-year, $7.248 million contract that includes a $3.351 signing bonus.

Leonard, a linebacker out of South Carolina State, is expected to contribute immediately with the Colts’ revamped defense. He started 43 games in college was the team’s leading tackler three times. The 6-3, 235-pound Leonard set a school record with 394 tackles, including 53 for a loss. He also had 21.5 sacks and six interceptions.

Leonard will be playing a bit of catch-up when players report Wednesday for the start of training camp at Grand Park in Westfield. He aggravated a quad injury on the first day of the Colts’ minicamp in May that forced him to miss the remainder of the team’s offseason work.