× IMPD investigating body found on east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police are investigating after a body was found on North Mitthoefer Rd Sunday morning.

The body was discovered just after 7:30 a.m. on the 3500 block. Police believe the person may have been the victim of a hit and run accident.

The investigation into this case is still underway, we’ll update this story when more information becomes available.