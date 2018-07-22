× Indianapolis church hosting prayer vigil for Coleman family

Indianapolis, In- Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church will be hosting a prayer vigil Monday night for the Coleman family. It’s located at 1003 W. 16th St. on the city’s near northwest side. It will start at 7 p.m and it will be open to the public.

The Colemans were on a family vacation when they boarded the amphibious tour boat that went down in about 40 feet of water during rough weather at Table Rock Lake.

Tia Coleman has been in a Missouri hospital recovering after swallowing a lot of water during incident. She spoke to the media on Saturday.

Pastor Carl Liggins said some of her family attends Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church and Tia has been coming here for Mother’s Day for the past 10 years. He said the family requested the prayer vigil.

“Something this tragic always seems to have a way of bringing community together. A lot of times you don’t understand or realize what you have until you have lost it,” said Pastor Carl Liggins.

Barnes United Methodist Church also found a way to help the Coleman family this weekend. Its congregation collected nearly $2,000 during Sunday’s services to help the Coleman’s bury their loved ones.

“I just can’t imagine trying to deal with nine people in your family. You know our thoughts and prayers are with Tia and the family,” said Reverend Dr. Charles Harrison.