× Johnson County Sheriff’s Office investigating rash of vehicle break-ins

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating several vehicle break-ins in White River Township.

Sheriff Doug Cox says most of the thefts were reported in the Highland Park and Willow Lakes additions Saturday night.

Cox says the crimes are not specific to the sheriff’s office. Several agencies in the county also experienced the overnight problem.

No surveillance video or photos were immediately provided by authorities in relation to the break-ins.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents is asked to call the sheriff’s office’s tip-line at 317-346-4654. Those who witness suspicious activity should contact their local law enforcement.