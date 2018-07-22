× Man who captured confrontation with IMPD officer at pool charged with resisting, battery of officer

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man who filed a complaint against an IMPD officer who questioned whether he had the right to be at his apartment’s pool is now facing charges after an incident downtown.

IMPD said Shayne Holland was taken into custody Saturday night for resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief and battery against a public safety official outside Tiki Bob’s. FOX59 is working to gather details surrounding the arrest.

The previous incident involving the Indianapolis officer happened earlier this month at the River Crossing Apartments, where Holland has been a resident since February 2017. A video of the incident was posted on social media and racked up thousands of views.

Holland said he was approached by the officer minutes after he sat down at the pool. The officer immediately demanded to know his address.

Holland said the situation between himself and the officer, who was working off duty, was exacerbated when the complex’s property manager emerged but failed to de-escalate the situation by identifying him as a resident, despite the fact that Holland claims he and the manager are familiar with each other and speak at least two to three times a week.

Holland said he felt disrespected during the incident. He eventually left the pool.

The company that manages River Crossing said the officer was hired by the complex after multiple incidents involving trespassers at the pool. Officials with the company say they made a mistake by not informing residents that officers would be at the complex verifying IDs.

As for Saturday’s incident, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make a final charging decision.