Ohio family says teen was targeted by scammer while playing Fortnite

MASON, Ohio – An Ohio teen says he was targeted by a scammer while playing the popular game Fortnite.

Jake Bates told WLWT that the hacker talked him into handing over his password and username.

When it comes to Fortnite, the chances are most teens know more about the game than their parents. While they may know the secrets to survival, it's easy for kids to let down their guard down when in the midst of an intense battle. That’s what reportedly happened to 13-year-old Jake.

Like all players, the Mason teen is able to chat with others from around the globe. This past weekend, the family told WLWT that another gamer built up the teen’s trust and convinced him to hand over his user name and password so the gamer could give him more skins.

When Jake logged into his account, he took everything over, according to Amy Bates, the teen’s mother. She claims the scammer also took over the teen’s email account, and changed the passwords and other security information.

The hacker then had any personal information in Jake’s emails. And since Amy’s credit card number was attached to the Fortnite game, the scammer had access to that too.

Not to mention, the crook ended up killing off Jake’s character, which the teen invested hundreds of dollars into since starting the game last year.

Amy told WLWT that she wanted to tell their story so other families don’t fall victim to similar scammers. The mother has filed a complaint about the incident with Epic Games, the company that developed Fortnite.

Gaming websites recommend that players never share their personal information and use throwaway credit cards not linked to a bank account.