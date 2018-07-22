× Pleasant week ahead but still tracking more rain chances

Another rainy weekend day. Showers having been lingering on and off for most of the day.

The rainfall is welcome though. We’re still about 2.0″ short of the rainfall we should have by this time in July. However, we did get some nice totals over these past three days.

It was another nice, cool days with highs topping out in the lower 80’s.

Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler overnight compared to last night.

The clouds will linger tomorrow but temperatures will remain on the cool.

We’ll stay mostly dry but a few isolated showers throughout the day are possible.

We start to warm back up by Tuesday and will peak with temperatures near 90° by mid-week. We’ll have a lot of dry time this week but rain chances will return late Thursday night and again by the end of the weekend.