Showers for Sunday; drier start to the work week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The same low pressure system that brought scattered rainfall over central Indiana on Saturday will keep showers in the area through Sunday.

The rain is light this Sunday morning, but an occasional heavy downpour and potentially a thunderstorm will be possible this afternoon.

The cloud cover and rain in the area prevent temperatures from rising too much today. Highs will struggle to rise near 80° this afternoon.

The showers will wind down this evening and the Indianapolis area will begin to dry out overnight night. Lows will fall into the lower 60s with light fog into the morning commute.

You can expect a mostly cloudy sky for much of Monday with only a few spotty showers around during the afternoon.

Temperatures are going to gradually rise through the first half of the work week. Wednesday will be the warmest day with a high near 90° in the afternoon. Another storm system will arrive on Thursday, which will allow temperatures to drop back into the mid-80s next weekend.