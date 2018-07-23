Avon Police Memorial destroyed after suspect lashes out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AVON, Ind. - Police said an upset man who found out he had gone to the wrong court took his frustration out on a police memorial, damaging it beyond repair. Police arrested Jerry Booker, 33, of Indianapolis and leaders want him to pay for the damage.

According to police records, on Friday afternoon, Booker had come by the Avon police station, which also houses the town court for the Town of Avon. Booker was coming in under the impression that he needed to pay for a ticket there. However, Booker was told the ticket needed to be paid a few miles west at a Hendricks County courthouse in Danville.

Records say Avon's clerk witnessed Booker go outside and kick over the Robert J. Lather II Police Memorial, which the town had dedicated in May of 2017. That day the town also dedicated the police station.

The kick caused the memorial's headstone to snap off the foundation, falling to the ground.

Booker had gotten into his vehicle with his girlfriend and the two were about to drive off, but Avon Police Chief, Sean Stoops had been told what happened and went outside to confront Booker.

"This monument was sort of a punching bag so to speak for him on the way out the door that day," Stoops said. "Couldn’t let that go, so, naturally we had to go after him and confront him about what he just did."

Police said Booker then shouted some vulgar language, took control of the steering wheel, and forced his girlfriend's leg to press on the accelerator. Stoops moved out of the way and called in other officers to track down the vehicle. Officers caught up with the man near County Road E. 100 North and County Road 91 North, which is roughly 1.5 miles away from the station.

Booker was arrested and faces charges of resisting law enforcement and operating a vehicle in a manner creating a substantial risk of injury to another person.

As for the granite memorial, the headstone falling the on foundation damaged the base. Rocks broke the headstone's fall, but also scratched it enough that the headstone can't be polished to look brand new.

"Whether you resist law enforcement or deface a piece of property like this individual did, we are going to bounce back," said Stoops. "We are resilient. We are going set this monument up every time and build a new one just like it, no matter how many times people do it."

Lather was killed in the line of duty while a trooper with Indiana State Police. His wife, Teresa went on to raise the family in Avon. In 1995, when the town became incorporated, Teresa was appointed the town's first public safety director. She was tasked with hiring the town's first police chief and the first six officers to protect the community.

Putting the memorial in place cost roughly $4,000. Stoops said an estimate now puts the replacement at close to $2,900. The police department wants to pursue legal action to have Booker pay for the repairs.

Stoops said he isn't sure if the department will ever receive any money for the damages.

The town does have a community non-profit that would likely step in to help. Emily Perry is the chairman of the board for the Avon Public Safety Foundation, which has helped raise nearly $50,000 over the past three years in donations. Last year's big project helped police secure a $10,000 grant through the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation to purchase a new K-9 partner.

"Since this is an unexpected expense, it’s a great way for the Safety Foundation to support the police department," Perry said.

Donations to the foundation can be dropped off at the police station.