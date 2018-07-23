Be our guest at Old Spaghetti Factory

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For nearly 50 years, the Dussin family has shared their love of spaghetti, tradition, and good company with millions of Old Spaghetti Factory guests across America. Guss and Sally Dussin opened the first Old Spaghetti Factory restaurant in Portland, Oregon on January 10, 1969. They knew that honesty, dignity, respect, hard work, and guest satisfaction were the recipe for dining success.

A meal at The Old Spaghetti Factory is an experience. We invest meticulous attention to our décor so our guests feel as though they’re stepping into another world. Every location is adorned with antique lighting, intricate stained glass displays and an old-fashioned trolley car that doubles as a dining hall.

Nearly every item on The Old Spaghetti Factory’s menu is made on-site, from scratch, using fresh ingredients. Unlike most restaurants, when you order our entrées, we serve you a complete meal, which includes bread, soup or salad, and dessert. And with our famous kid’s menu, special treats and fun activities, we encourage families to feel at home in our restaurants.

The Old Spaghetti Factory is still family owned and operated and we welcome your family to join ours for a memorable dining experience.

