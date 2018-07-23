× Colts’ camp preview: Defensive backs

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The wait is nearly over. Months of speculation – how much progress did general manager Chris Ballard actually make in his offseason upgrade of the Indianapolis Colts’ roster? – will give way to some type of reality.

Players report Wednesday for the start of training camp at Grand Park in Westfield, and then we’ll get some answers. Rookies reported Sunday.

“Let’s just wait until training camp, get everybody out there, be at full strength,’’ coach Frank Reich said.

Between now and then, we’ll take a look at some positions of interest.

Today: Defensive backs.

Defensive backs. Projected starters: CB Quincy Wilson, CB Pierre Desir, S Clayton Geathers, S Malik Hooker/S Matthias Farley.

CB Quincy Wilson, CB Pierre Desir, S Clayton Geathers, S Malik Hooker/S Matthias Farley. Backups: S T.J. Green, S Ronald Martin, S Chris Cooper, CB Nate Hairston, CB Kenny Moore II, CB Chris Milton, CB D.J. White, CB Robert Jackson, CB Juante Baldwin, CB Henre Toliver, CB Lashard Durr.

Safety first:

On paper, this position is locked and loaded. Ballhawk Malik Hooker. Enforcer Clayton Geathers. Athletic T.J. Green. Reliable Matthias Farley.

Unfortunately, three of the four head to Westfield with issues. Significant ones.

Hooker, the 2017 first-round draft pick, opens camp on the physically unable to perform list (PUP) for a second summer. This time, he’s recovering from surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. He might be cleared to practice in a few weeks, or his latest rehab might consume all of training camp. He flashed his playmaking skills in seven games as a rookie with 3 interceptions before suffering the season-ending knee injury Oct. 22.

Geathers joins Hooker on PUP at the start of camp. A neck injury limited him to five games and one start last season, and now his fourth camp with the Colts will be delayed after he underwent offseason knee surgery. Ballard doesn’t expect Geathers’ rehab to linger.

When he’s right, Geathers is a deep presence. At 6-2 and 220 pounds, he brings physicality to the defense. But it’s impossible not to mention he’s missed 17 of 22 games since suffering the neck injury on a jarring tackle of Tennessee’s DeMarco Murray Nov. 20, 2016.

Green? Injury hasn’t been an issue with the 2016 second-round pick. He’s been plagued by a lack of discipline on the field, and was the victim of a position switch to cornerback last offseason that Ballard subsequently admitted was a mistake. Green possesses everything a team looks for in a safety: size (6-2, 209), speed, athleticism. It’s time he starts producing, and he should get plenty of reps with the first unit while Hooker and Geathers mend.

“I feel there ain’t no time to waste, Green said during the offseason. “This is a business league. You’ve got to perform. That’s what I’m here to do. I’m here to produce.’’

Farley is the calming influence on the group. He entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie with Arizona in 2016, but was a 15-game starter with Indy a year ago. He didn’t simply take up space, either. Farley notched 2 interceptions and 95 tackles.

Corner market:

Gone are Vontae Davis (released in November) and Rashaan Melvin (not re-signed in the offseason). In their place? Young guys. Lots of ‘em.

Of the 10 corners on the roster, eight are 24 or younger. Four are rookies. Only five have started at the NFL level, and they share a less-than-impressive 28 starts. The leader: Pierre Desir with 13 in four seasons with three teams.

Quincy Wilson is a virtual lock to start at one of the spots after a rookie season during which he and the coaching staff never saw eye to eye. He appeared in just seven games with five starts. Year 2 represents a fresh start for the 2017 second-round pick.

“I definitely look forward to that,’’ Wilson said. “I just can’t wait to show what I’ve got. I’m just more fired up to play in this kind of scheme because I know what I bring to the table.

“I feel like I’m a better player this year with the lessons I learned, getting my body in NFL shape and everything like that.’’

Hairston, a ’17 fifth-rounder, was allowed to concentrate on nickel duties as a rookie, and likely will continue in that role. That opens up the starting spot opposite Wilson for Desir or Kenny Moore II.

Worth noting:

Players are optimistic a byproduct of the switch to the Tampa-style 4-3 will be an increase in takeaways, most notably interceptions.

The 10 cornerbacks have combined for 4 interceptions.

“Last year, playing a lot of man, you’re looking at your man,’’ Hairston said. “In more of a zone-based defense, you get to look back at the quarterback and break on him (and) on the ball.’’

The defense matched a franchise-low with 8 interceptions in 2016, and ranked in the middle of the NFL pack a year ago with 13.

Here’s where we remind everyone an increase in interceptions goes hand-in-hand with an upgrade in the pass rush. The Colts generated 25 sacks last season, the second-fewest in the league and tied for the third-fewest in team history.