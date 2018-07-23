× Employee of Bartholomew County campground arrested on child molestation charges

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – A 72-year-old man who works for a Bartholomew County campground faces multiple charges in connection with a child molestation case, police say.

According to Indiana State Police, troopers responded to a child molesting complaint at Ceraland Campgrounds over the weekend. As troopers conducted their investigation, they requested help from a detective on the case.

After completing the preliminary investigation at the campgrounds, police arrested Larry Lee Scott, 72, Hope, on charges of child molestation, child exploitation, vicarious sexual gratification, child solicitation, sexual battery and possession of paraphernalia.

Scott, who is an employee of the campgrounds, was taken to the Bartholomew County Jail. Police said the investigation is ongoing.