Four flavors of Goldfish recalled due to salmonella concerns

NORWALK, Conn. — Pepperidge Farm has recalled four varieties of its Goldfish crackers due to possible salmonella exposure.

Pepperidge Farm initiated an investigation and, out of an abundance of caution, is voluntarily recalling four varieties of Goldfish crackers. The products were distributed throughout the United States.

The following four varieties with the indicated codes are subject to this recall, according to the Business Wire:

Flavor Blasted® Xtra Cheddar

Flavor Blasted® Sour Cream & Onion

Goldfish® Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar

Goldfish® Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel

No illnesses have been reported. No other Pepperidge Farm products in the U.S. are subject to this recall.

For more information, visit Pepperidge Farm’s website.