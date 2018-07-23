FOX59 Investigates: Woman warns parents after grandson goes missing inside bounce house

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Bounce houses are a popular party rental item this time of year, but as FOX59 Investigates found out, you might want to ask some questions before your kids play inside one.

Trisha Neal will never allow her grandson inside one ever again. Last fall, six-year-old Zachary, who is autistic, went missing inside an indoor bounce house.

"It was complete and total terror," recalled Neal.

She and Zachary's mother were taking shifts keeping watch. It was during a swap, they lost sight of Zachary.

"He was gone. Instant terror."

Neal said they found Zachary in a hole inside the bounce house trapped in what appeared to be a white mesh material.

"I stuck a car key into it. Stabbed it as hard as I could," she explained. As she ripped it open she could tell he was frightened. "I imagine he was down there yelling. We just couldn't hear him.'

Bounce houses have grown in popularity over the years, but so have the number of problems associated with them. Nationwide, more than 20,000 injuries were reported in 2016.

The videos of play houses blown away are terrifying; sometimes flying away carrying kids inside.

FOX59 Investigates tracked down multiple emergency calls about inflatable houses to get an idea of the problem in our community.

Between 2015 and 2017, Indianapolis EMS responded to at least 10 bounce house related incidents. Seven of those incidents involved injuries and three were medical issues, including a child who overheated.

And this isn't unusual, according to Nancy Cowles with the organization "Kids in Danger." They've been looking at ways to make inflatable houses more safe and it could be as easy as adding more safety guidelines.

"There's always going to be some level of injury. There are going to be some things you can't prevent. But when you see children falling off, for instance, a slide because there's too many children on it, and no one's really controlling that or a slide deflates to the point where a child gets injured, those are things that are preventable and that's what we want to try and stop from happening."

Until that happens, Neal said she won't take Zachary to a bounce house ever again.

"That's one thing to lose sight of your child," she said. "It's a whole another thing to not know where they're at, at all!"

FOX59 contacted the bounce house facility Zachary went to. We wanted to find out if their inflatables were damaged when he went missing.

We didn't get an answer to that, but a spokeswoman told us: