Longest lunar eclipse of the century set to arrive Friday

Posted 9:20 AM, July 23, 2018, by

A picture taken on January 31, 2018 shows the moon rising behind a mountain during a lunar eclipse, referred to as the "super blue blood moon" near Syria-Turkey border at the Hassa district in Hatay. Stargazers across large swaths of the globe had the chance to witness a rare "super blue blood Moon" on January 31, 2018, when Earth's shadow bathed our satellite in a coppery hue. The celestial show was the result of the Sun, Earth, and Moon lining up perfectly for a lunar eclipse just as the Moon is near its closest orbit point to Earth, making it appear "super" large. / AFP PHOTO / OZAN KOSE (Photo credit should read OZAN KOSE/AFP/Getty Images)

The longest lunar eclipse this century is on the way Friday, according to NASA, but those of us who live in the United States won’t get to see it.

NASA said the total lunar eclipse will last nearly two hours Friday night, turning the moon a reddish orange color.

But people who live in North America are out of luck—the eclipse won’t be visible from here. Instead, people in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia will get the best look, weather permitting.

NASA said the totality of the lunar eclipse will last an hour and 43 minutes. It’ll start around 1:14 p.m. Eastern, which means it’ll be too light outside for Americans to see it. The totality will begin around 4:21 p.m. People in the eastern part of South America and western parts of Europe will be able to see it at moonrise while parts of western Australia will get a glimpse during moonset.

The entire celestial event will last more than six hours, according to NASA. A lunar eclipse occurs when the moon passes directly behind the Earth and into its shadow.

But take heart, Hoosiers! Another total lunar eclipse is set for Jan. 21, 2019. NASA said that will be a “super moon” with the totality visible from North America.