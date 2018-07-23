Low rain chances today; warming up this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are kicking off the work week dry and mild with temperatures in the lower to mid-60s. Skies are partly cloudy this morning and dry weather is expected through the morning commute.

However, there is still a slight chance for spotty showers this afternoon because of a nearby low pressure system. Not everyone will see rainfall today, but there will be more clouds around through the afternoon. Highs will climb into the lower 80s.

We will lose the chance for rain this evening with skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Expect another mild morning as lows drop back into the lower to mid-60s.

Stray showers will be possible on Tuesday as temperatures become more seasonal. Much warmer weather is going to build into the area midweek with highs near 90° on Wednesday and Thursday.