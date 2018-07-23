× Nonprofit group setting up legal defense fund for Attorney General Curtis Hill

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – As allegations continue to swirl around Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill, a nonprofit group will create a legal defense fund on his behalf.

The group, “Fairness for Curtis Hill,” said any investigation or judgment regarding allegations against Hill should be impartial. Hill is accused of groping four women at a bar in March after the conclusion of the legislative session.

His accusers said he touched their lower back, made suggestive comments or groped their backside. The case came to light after our media partners at the IndyStar obtained a leaked memo outlining the allegations.

Hill denies any wrongdoing and has resisted calls from political leaders—including Gov. Eric Holcomb—to resign from his position. He said he’s been treated unfairly and hasn’t been accorded due process.

Last week, attorneys speaking on Hill’s behalf raised questions about the memo that led to the calls for Hill’s resignation, saying information contained within the memo differed from the public accounts of Hill’s accusers.

The attorneys, Sandra Blevins and Kevin Betz, said they believe Hill has grounds for a defamation lawsuit.