Rain chances lower but temps rise again mid-week; Overall pattern a milder one

another one of those rare below normal days so far this summer. Only 12 days have been sub-normal in Indianapolis since June first (meteorological summer).

That isn’t something we’ve said much this summer. Monday was another one of those rare below normal days so far this summer. Only 12 days have been sub-normal in Indianapolis since June first (meteorological summer).

We haven’t added much rain to the total Monday – but 3.5 day total nearing 1″ for Indianapolis and over 3″ in Muncie. Other totals included 2.25″ in Straughn (Henry County) and 4.01″ north of Anderson (Madison County).

FOG FORMING LATE

It is still sticky and the low level humidity is still hanging around early Monday evening. This will turn into patchy areas of fog by early Tuesday morning. Some patches of dense fog could develop before sunrise Tuesday, be alert if travelling early Tuesday.

It is still sticky and the low level humidity is still hanging around early Monday evening. This will turn into patchy areas of fog by early Tuesday morning. Some patches of dense fog could develop before sunrise Tuesday, be alert if travelling early Tuesday.

HOT PATTERN EASES