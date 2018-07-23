Rain chances lower but temps rise again mid-week; Overall pattern a milder one
RAIN THREAT EASING
We haven’t added much rain to the total Monday – but 3.5 day total nearing 1″ for Indianapolis and over 3″ in Muncie. Other totals included 2.25″ in Straughn (Henry County) and 4.01″ north of Anderson (Madison County).
BELOW NORMAL
That isn’t something we’ve said much this summer. Monday was another one of those rare below normal days so far this summer. Only 12 days have been sub-normal in Indianapolis since June first (meteorological summer).
A heavier overcast is holding temperatures down in many locations Monday afternoon. The 78-degree high temperature Monday in Indianapolis is normal for September 17th.
FOG FORMING LATE
It is still sticky and the low level humidity is still hanging around early Monday evening. This will turn into patchy areas of fog by early Tuesday morning. Some patches of dense fog could develop before sunrise Tuesday, be alert if travelling early Tuesday.
HOT PATTERN EASES
We welcome a break as extended spells of heat are on hold to end the month. It is looking likely that more seasonal and at times more frequent cooler than normal temperatures are possible to end July. While a 90-degree is still possible, (perhaps again as early as mid-week) extreme heat still expected to be anchored west through early next week and into the first week of August.