RECIPE: Chicken Curry Kolaches

Chicken Curry Kolaches
Dough ingredients:
- 2 packages (1/4 ounce each) active dry yeast
- 1/2 cup sugar divided
- 2 cups warm 2% milk (110° to 115°)
- 5-3/4 to 6-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 4 large egg yolks
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 cup butter softened
- 1 large egg white, beaten
Curry Chicken filling ingredients:
- 2 lb. Italian chicken
- 1-15 oz. bottle Patak’s Tikka Masala Curry Simmer Sauce (Walmart)
- 8 oz. Chopped Yellow fresh bell peppers
- 1 oz. brown sugar
- Frozen sliced and chopped carrots
Mix all items and simmer until the mixture has thickened. Cool down overnight.
Directions for dough:
- In a small bowl, dissolve yeast and 1 tablespoon sugar in warm milk; let stand 10 minutes. In large bowl, combine 2 cups flour, remaining sugar, egg yolks, salt, butter and yeast/milk mixture. Mix until smooth. Add enough remaining flour to make a stiff dough.
- Turn out onto a floured surface and knead until smooth and elastic, about 6-8 minutes. Add additional flour, if necessary. Place dough in greased bowl, turning once to grease top. Cover; let rise in a warm place until doubled in bulk, about 1 hour.
- Punch dough down and allow to rise again. Roll out on floured surface to 1/2-in. thickness. Cut with large glass or 2-1/2-in. cutter. Place on greased baking sheets; let rise until doubled, about 45 minutes.
- When the dough rises, fold it up and flatten out
- Cut two- ounce pieces of dough
- Roll them in a ball
- Fill them up with the curry chicken ingredients.
- Take two side pieces and put them together and take the other side pieces to put together to wrap the ingredients inside the dough bowl.
- Let it puff up again for twenty minutes.
- Put in oven at 315 degrees. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes.
- When it comes out of the oven, baste with melted butter.