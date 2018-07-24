× Additional funeral arrangements announced for members of family killed in duck boat crash

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Five members of an Indianapolis family who died when a duck boat sank in Branson last week will be laid to rest Saturday.

Family members tell FOX59 that the funeral service for Angie, Max, Butch, Tony and Ray Coleman will be held at Eastern Star Church on Cooper Road from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday.

As we reported Monday, the Ride the Ducks Branson Company has offered to pay for all funeral expenses, but family members said they don’t plan on accepting the money at this time.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held Friday at Grace Apostolic Church for the three children and husband of Tia Coleman, the woman who survived the accident. They’ve been identified as Glenn Coleman, 40, Arya, 1, Evan, 7, and Reece, 9.

The family was on vacation in Branson when the duck boat they were riding in got caught up in a squall and sank. Of the 11 family members on the boat, nine died. Tia Coleman and her nephew, Donovan, survived.