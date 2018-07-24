Drying out today as warming trend continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are tracking areas of patchy fog across central Indiana this morning. The visibility has dropped below a mile in isolated locations throughout the morning. Be prepared for the fog during the morning commute. The visibility should improve late in the morning with help from the sunshine.

Skies are going to be partly sunny today and much of the area will remain dry. However, there is a very slight chance for a pop-up shower in our eastern counties this afternoon.

The low rain chances will wind down this evening and the forecast looks great for those wanting to watch the Indianapolis Indians! There will be a few clouds in the sky with temperatures in the lower 80s at first pitch. We’ll drop in the lower 70s by the end of the game.

High pressure will allow skies to turn mostly sunny on Wednesday as temperatures rise into the upper 80s. Temperatures will continue to rise into Thursday with a forecast high near 90° for Indianapolis. The warm and humid conditions will be short-lived because a cold front is going to track over the state Thursday night. As a result, more comfortable weather will arrive by the weekend!