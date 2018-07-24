Heating up again by mid-week

JULY SUN BRINGS FAST WARM UP The drab and dreary weather of Monday is behind us. Sunshine is back! The upper-low continues to inch east Tuesday afternoon and skies brighten from west to east. Temperatures have jumped nearly 10-degrees compared to Monday. 85° at 4 pm

Early morning fog may have slowed the rise as evidence from out cameras at Conner Prairie and The Golf Club of Indiana. The July sun is strong and temperatures are still rising.

It was an even more rare day for this summer. Today is only the 3rd time since June 1st a ‘normal’ day. WARMTH still winning with 72% of the days this summer above normal.

80-DEGREE DAYS

80-degree days have been plentiful this year. Today marks the 68 day 80° or higher in Indianapolis Ties for 5th most to date. Annually Indianapolis will average 100 days 80° or higher. The most in any year was 2010 with 131 days. The fewest 65 days in 1883.