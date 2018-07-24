× Report: Demi Lovato rushed to hospital for apparent heroin overdose

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Pop singer Demi Lovato has been rushed to the hospital in L.A. for a suspected heroin overdose, TMZ reports.

Her condition is currently unknown at this time. TMZ reports that authorities found her unconscious and she was administered at least one dose of Narcan.

Last month, Lovato released the single “Sober” to let fans know she has been struggling with drug addiction again.

