Southport police to dedicate memorial to fallen Lt. Aaron Allan

SOUTHPORT, IN--It’s been nearly a year since Southport police Lt. Aaron Allan was killed in the line of duty, now the Southport Police Department plans to unveil a new memorial on the anniversary of his death.

The memorial, which is being built outside of the department’s new headquarters will feature a large plaque with Allan’s, and an inscription reading “Lt. Allan gave his life in the line of duty while serving his community on July 27,2017. He was dedicated to his family, his fellow officers, The City of Southport, and the Community.”

“Unfortunately, he’s not here, so we’re going to make it the biggest and best we can and make sure we honor him the way he should be honored,” police chief Tom Vaughn said.

The ceremony will also serve as the “official” unveiling of Southport’s new police headquarters. Chief Vaughn says the new facility was something Allan was involved in, and looked forward to.

“And for him to not be able to see it, is a bitter sweet moment to have the building, but not have him be a part of it,” Vaughn said.

Inside the new headquarters signs of Lt. Allan’s impact can be seen all over. Multiple items including a chair, a park bench, and a wood carving of an American flag bear his name.

“He’s still kind of here with us, he always will be” Sgt. Mark Harrison said.

Those like Harrison, who knew Allan say moving forward without him is a bittersweet feeling.

“He’ll forever live in our memories and our hearts and our minds,” Sgt Jay Thomas said.

Friday’s memorial dedication is scheduled for 2pm. It is open to the public.