Special prosecutor appointed for investigation of Indiana AG Curtis Hill

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A Marion Superior judge appointed a special prosecutor Tuesday to investigate groping allegations against Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill if the case results in criminal charges.

Senior Prosecutor Daniel Sigler will handle the case if charges are filed. He is a former Adams County prosecutor and has been a special prosecutor before, such as the case against former Indiana Secretary of State Charlie White.

Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry said he would be unable to take the case if criminal charges are warranted because, “Quite simply, I am a client of the Attorney General’s office,” he said. “It would be entirely inappropriate to turn around and participate in a criminal investigation of the Attorney General.

“This is not a hypothetical concern, but an unequivocal ethical conflict. The office of the Attorney General currently represents us in two separate civil matters, including one now before the Indiana Supreme Court.”

Hill is accused of groping four women at a bar in March. Several lawmakers and officials have called for his resignation.

Hill’s attorney filed a motion to stop the appointment of a special prosecutor, saying the move was unnecessary and that the Inspector General’s Office lacked the authority and jurisdiction to conduct an investigation.

A filing from Curry said state law gives the inspector general “the authority to investigate any misconduct” and “requires the inspector general to notify the prosecutor when evidence of any criminal activity is discovered.”

The filing said the inspector general was required to notify the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office “once they were advised of the allegations of misconduct against Hill.”

Hill denies any wrongdoing and says he’s been falsely accused. At this time, he’s not been charged with any crime.