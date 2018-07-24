St. Vincent first in the country to use new life saving tool for stroke patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - A new life saving tool is being used for the first time in the US to treat stroke patients and doctors in central Indiana were the first to perform the procedure.

It's called the EmboTrap II. Think of it as a rake pulling out a blood clot in a patients brain who's actively having a stroke.

"When a vessel in the head is blocked the brain is dying fairly rapidly so we are racing the clock to save that brain tissue and restore flow to that brain," Dr. Dainel Sahlein said.

The tiny tool was just approved to be used in the U.S.

Already, the Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine team has performed the first procedure at St. Vincent.

It works by a self-expanding stent is connected to a wire. The stent opens up inside the clot and pulls the entire clot out of the brain. A 15 to 20 minute process that limits the potential for lifelong damage.

"Many of these patients end up walking out of the hospital two day later. They come in with the inability to move, inability to speak or understand language. After this kind of treatment literally walk out of the hospital two days later," Dr. Sahlein said.

Dr. Sahlein says these are the most crucial symptoms to look out for. Your face is twisted to one side, you can't speak, or you can't move one or both of your arms. This tool is in place to help reverse those symptoms.

"So this is while you're having a stroke. One of the really critical points is that patients need to come into the hospital immediately when they experience symptoms," Dr. Sahlein said.

And unlike years ago when a stroke patient had to live with those symptoms, the EmboTrap II gives you a shot at a normal life.

"A much greater percentage of patients will live independently at 3 months when they get this type of treatment versus those who do not," Dr. Sahlein said.

The device was formally launched just this week and a physicians conference is San Francisco.