Two floors of hotel near Castleton evacuated due to chemical smell

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two floors of the Sheraton Hotel at Keystone Crossing have been evacuated due to a chemical smell coming from the laundry room.

IFD was dispatched to the hotel, located in the 8700 block of Keystone Crossing, just before 7 Tuesday night on the report of a chemical spill.

Hazmat teams are investigating a “caustic smell” in the laundry room. Three adults were reportedly transferred to the hospital

