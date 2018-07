× Authorities: Person struck, killed by train on west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A pedestrian has been reportedly struck and killed by a train Wednesday night on the west side.

Just after 8:00 p.m., Wayne Township Fire Department tweeted a person was fatally struck near Bertha St. and Cloverleaf Ct.

That’s in a subdivision just southeast of I-465 and Rockville Road.

