CARMEL, Ind. – Police in Carmel are investigating a report of an armed robbery at a gas station.

The robbery occurred shortly before 5 a.m. in the 1000 block of Michigan Road. Two suspects robbed the gas station of an undetermined amount of money and some other items.

They fled on foot, and police tell us a K9 unit is tracking them.

The Speedway gas station is closed while police investigate.