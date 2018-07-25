× Colts coach Frank Reich says Andrew Luck will play in preseason opener

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Expect Andrew Luck to be in the lineup when the Indianapolis Colts open their preseason against Seattle.

While speaking to reporters Wednesday, head coach Frank Reich was asked if the star quarterback would play in the team’s first preseason game.

“I would plan on him playing in Seattle,” Reich said. “The plan right now would be to play in Seattle.”

Luck is recovering from a shoulder injury that kept him out all of last season. GM Chris Ballard previously said Luck would be “good to go” for training camp and wouldn’t have any limitations.

The Colts open the preseason against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, Aug. 9. The game will be broadcast on FOX59.