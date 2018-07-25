Colts training camp kicks off at Grand Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTFIELD, Ind. -- The Indianapolis Colts are kicking off their training camp on Wednesday at their new summer home, Grand Park.

The team will practice there for about a month, until August 18th. This is the first year of their 10 year agreement with the park.

Organizers say there’s a large area for watching practices, they’ve set-up "Colts City" with drills and inflatables for the kids and they’ve planned events where fans can meet the players.

Admission is free, but you have to download a free ticket first to get in. To get your ticket, click here.

If you'd like to see the 2018 training schedule and theme days, click here.