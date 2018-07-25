Couple accused of robbing 8 banks in 5 states, including Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORESVILLE, Ind. – Mooresville police say a phone call from a concerned family member helped them identify two suspects who are now accused of robbing eight different banks in five states, including Indiana.

Mooresville detectives released surveillance photos of a suspect shortly after a June 26 robbery at the Regions Bank branch on Hadley Road. Security video inside the bank shows a slender, white man in a Cincinnati Reds hat approaching the counter and handing a note to the teller.

According to police, the note was written in all capital letters and said:

“GIVE ME ALL THE MONEY IN YOUR DRAWER!! THEN LISTEN TO DIRECTIONS. NO DYE PACKS OR MARKED BILLS OR ALARMS - I WILL BE WATCHING. YOU HAVE ONE MINUTE!!”

The man walked out of the bank with more than $2,500 cash before he and a female getaway driver in a gray Honda Civic drove off and got away.

A few days after the robbery, Mooresville Police Detective Brian Kays says he got a call from a man in Ohio who said he had seen news reports about bank robberies in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. The man said he recognized the suspect in the photos.

“I said look, this is my brother-in-law,” said Matt Fritchley, of Athens, Ohio. “And I don’t know where he’s going, but he’s not coming back here right now, so he’s on this crime spree.”

Fritchley told Detective Kays he believed his brother-in-law, Robert Neal and his girlfriend, Amber Davis were responsible for several bank robberies in several states. He believed they were traveling in a gray Honda Civic, just like the one spotted at the Mooresville Regions Bank.

“My whole thing to get him caught was because I was afraid he was going to kill himself or kill somebody else,” Fritchley said.

“Modern day Bonnie and Clyde,” Fritchley continued. “They’re driving around robbing banks, and how does this end? It’s got to end. Somewhere it’s got to end and I wanted it to end safely.”

Detective Kays began doing his own internet research and discovered several reports of bank robberies within a two week period. Suspect photos appeared to match up with the Mooresville robbery.

“They were busy,” Kays said. “They did well eluding law enforcement for a few weeks.”

After sharing information with several police agencies and the FBI, Kays concluded that Neal and Davis were responsible for two bank robberies in Ohio, two in Illinois, two in Michigan, one in Kentucky and one in Mooresville, Indiana. He suspects Neal and Davis managed to steal more than $20,000 in five states between June 16 and July 2.

Then, in early July, Detective Kays learned that Neal and Davis had been arrested in Miami County, Ohio following a traffic stop. Neal was suspected of drunk driving and police found their gray Honda Civic full of suitcases, roughly $5,000 cash, several bottles of high-end liquor, one stolen handgun and several different license plates.

“Which goes along with the lines of us believing that they were swapping license plates in an attempt to elude law enforcement,” Kays said.

The two were taken to the Miami County Jail.

Days later, Kays filed charges in Morgan County Superior Court against Neal and Davis. Robert Neal faces charges of robbery, corrupt business influence, theft and criminal confinement. Amber Davis is charged with robbery and corrupt business influence. A warrant for the duo’s arrest is filed in Morgan County, but it’s not known when they will be brought to Indiana to face the charges.

Detective Kays credits cooperation between police agencies and the FBI across state lines in identifying the suspects. He also gives credit to Fritchley for passing along the tip about his own brother-in-law.

“None of us are perfect,” Fritchley said. “But I didn’t want them to die. And I didn’t want them to get anybody else hurt.”