Kim Galeaz shares healthy breakfast recipes for kids going back to school
Chocolate Quinoa Smiley Face Breakfast Bowl
Ingredients
- 1 cup cooked Kroger quinoa (roughly 1/3 cup uncooked)
- 1 to 1 ½ tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1 heaping tablespoon Kroger Creamy Hazelnut Spread
- 2 to 4 tablespoons Kroger 1% lowfat milk
- 2 thick banana slices
- 2 blueberries
- ¼ to 1/3 cup raspberries
- Optional: Pistachios out of shell at top for “hair”
Directions
In small saucepan or in microwavable bowl, stir together cooked quinoa, cocoa powder, hazelnut spread and desired amount of milk. Heat just until warm. Transfer to serving bowl and top with fruits to make a smiley face: bananas and blueberries for eyes, raspberries for smile. (Optional pistachio nut hair.) Enjoy! Makes 1 serving.
Recipe courtesy Kroger.com with adaptations by culinary dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD; Photo courtesy Kroger.com
Crunchy Yogurt Bowl
Ingedients
- 1 to 1 1/2 cups favorite Greek Yogurt (Kim used two, 5 oz. cartons Kroger Blended Nonfat Greek Yogurt in Mixed Berry Flavor)
- ¾ to 1 cup assorted mixed berries (blackberries, raspberries, blueberries, strawberries)
- ½ -2/3 cup favorite Granola, such as Kroger Private Selection Coconut Macaroon Granola or Kroger Oats & Honey Granola
Directions
Arrange all in bowl in sections. Enjoy. Makes 1 serving.
Recipe courtesy Kroger.com with adaptations by culinary dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD; Photo courtesy Kroger.com
Potato & Vegetable LO’s Bowl
Ingredients
- ¾ to 1 cup cooked potatoes (such as Kroger Private Selection Petite Potatoes with Herbes De Provence in microwavable container in Produce Dept.)
- 2 Kroger Break-Free Hard Cooked & Peeled Eggs (from a 9 oz. Container near cartons of eggs)
- 1 cup cooked Private Selection Handpicked Broccoli Florets (from frozen, microwavable bag)
- 2 to 4 tablespoons Kroger Shredded Parmesan Cheese (dairy case hanging bag)
Directions
Arrange all in bowl in sections. Enjoy. Makes 1 serving.
Recipe courtesy Kroger.com with adaptations by culinary dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD; Photo courtesy Kroger.com
Fiesta Egg & Bean Breakfast Bowl
Ingredients
- 2 or 3 large Kroger eggs, scrambled as desired
- ½ cup cooked Kroger brown rice (from 90 Second Whole Grain Brown Rice, 8.8 oz. pouch pack)
- 1/3 cup Kroger canned black beans, rinsed and drained
- 1/3 to ½ cup Kroger canned diced tomatoes with green chilies, mild or hot (from 10 oz. can)
- ½ to 1/3 cup chopped fresh ripe avocado
- 2 to 4 tablespoons Kroger Shredded Queso Cheese
- A few crushed corn tortilla chips for crunch
Directions
Arrange eggs, brown rice, black beans, diced tomatoes, chopped avocado and shredded cheese in bowl in sections. Top with crushed corn tortilla chips if desired. Enjoy. Makes 1 serving.
Recipe courtesy Kroger.com with adaptations by culinary dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD; Photo courtesy Kroger.com