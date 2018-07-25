× Kim Galeaz shares healthy breakfast recipes for kids going back to school

Chocolate Quinoa Smiley Face Breakfast Bowl

Ingredients

1 cup cooked Kroger quinoa (roughly 1/3 cup uncooked)

1 to 1 ½ tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

1 heaping tablespoon Kroger Creamy Hazelnut Spread

2 to 4 tablespoons Kroger 1% lowfat milk

2 thick banana slices

2 blueberries

¼ to 1/3 cup raspberries

Optional: Pistachios out of shell at top for “hair”

Directions

In small saucepan or in microwavable bowl, stir together cooked quinoa, cocoa powder, hazelnut spread and desired amount of milk. Heat just until warm. Transfer to serving bowl and top with fruits to make a smiley face: bananas and blueberries for eyes, raspberries for smile. (Optional pistachio nut hair.) Enjoy! Makes 1 serving.

Recipe courtesy Kroger.com with adaptations by culinary dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD; Photo courtesy Kroger.com

Crunchy Yogurt Bowl

Ingedients

1 to 1 1/2 cups favorite Greek Yogurt (Kim used two, 5 oz. cartons Kroger Blended Nonfat Greek Yogurt in Mixed Berry Flavor)

¾ to 1 cup assorted mixed berries (blackberries, raspberries, blueberries, strawberries)

½ -2/3 cup favorite Granola, such as Kroger Private Selection Coconut Macaroon Granola or Kroger Oats & Honey Granola

Directions

Arrange all in bowl in sections. Enjoy. Makes 1 serving.

Recipe courtesy Kroger.com with adaptations by culinary dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD; Photo courtesy Kroger.com

Potato & Vegetable LO’s Bowl

Ingredients

¾ to 1 cup cooked potatoes (such as Kroger Private Selection Petite Potatoes with Herbes De Provence in microwavable container in Produce Dept.)

2 Kroger Break-Free Hard Cooked & Peeled Eggs (from a 9 oz. Container near cartons of eggs)

1 cup cooked Private Selection Handpicked Broccoli Florets (from frozen, microwavable bag)

2 to 4 tablespoons Kroger Shredded Parmesan Cheese (dairy case hanging bag)

Directions

Arrange all in bowl in sections. Enjoy. Makes 1 serving.

Recipe courtesy Kroger.com with adaptations by culinary dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD; Photo courtesy Kroger.com

Fiesta Egg & Bean Breakfast Bowl

Ingredients

2 or 3 large Kroger eggs, scrambled as desired

½ cup cooked Kroger brown rice (from 90 Second Whole Grain Brown Rice, 8.8 oz. pouch pack)

1/3 cup Kroger canned black beans, rinsed and drained

1/3 to ½ cup Kroger canned diced tomatoes with green chilies, mild or hot (from 10 oz. can)

½ to 1/3 cup chopped fresh ripe avocado

2 to 4 tablespoons Kroger Shredded Queso Cheese

A few crushed corn tortilla chips for crunch

Directions

Arrange eggs, brown rice, black beans, diced tomatoes, chopped avocado and shredded cheese in bowl in sections. Top with crushed corn tortilla chips if desired. Enjoy. Makes 1 serving.

Recipe courtesy Kroger.com with adaptations by culinary dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD; Photo courtesy Kroger.com