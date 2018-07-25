× Milwaukee police officer shot to death, suspect in custody

MILWAUKEE —Milwaukee police say one of their officers has been shot and killed in the line of duty. The suspect is reportedly in custody.

Deputy Fire Chief David Votsis says the Milwaukee Fire Department was called to the shooting shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday and the officer was taken to a nearby hospital.

Votsis says one other person was wounded in the shooting.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports officers swarmed the scene in Metcalfe Park after the shooting. Mayor Tom Barrett also responded to the scene.

The shooting comes nearly two months after the death of Milwaukee Officer Charles “Chuckie” Irvine Jr., who was killed after the squad car he was in crashed while in pursuit of a reckless driver.