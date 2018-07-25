× More sunshine today; highs near 90 degrees this afternoon

A few sprinkles and light showers popped up early this morning, but diminished by 6 AM. There will be a few clouds around this morning with areas of patchy fog.

Perry Township Schools start the new school year today and temperatures are going to fall into the mid-60s at the bus stop.

There is going to be plenty of sunshine today, especially during the morning hours. After noon, more clouds will begin to move into central Indiana. Our FOX Futurecast picks up on the increasing cloud cover during the evening commute. Highs will rise into the upper 80s this afternoon.

Rain and storm chances are more favorable on Thursday with an approaching cold front. A few showers will be possible early Thursday with a better chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon-evening.

A few heavy downpours and gusty winds will be possible with any thunderstorm that fires up tomorrow.

The boundary will result in cooler temperatures on Friday with a high near 80°. Expect a dry stat to the weekend with a few showers moving in on Sunday. High temperatures will be trending below average into early next week.