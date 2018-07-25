× Motorcyclist dies after collision with SUV in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A man died Tuesday after police say his motorcycle collided with an SUV in Bloomington.

It happened near the intersection of Woodscrest Dr. and E. 3rd St. at about 8:18 a.m.

The driver of the SUV, a 62-year-old woman, told police that she was turning south onto Woodscrest when she crashed into the motorcycle, which she apparently didn’t see until the collision.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle, 24-year-old Danield Fox, died from his injuries at IU Health Bloomington Hospital

The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital for a blood draw for toxicology tests, which is standard after fatal accidents.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the crash. Officers say they plan to review surveillance footage from a bus and a business that were in the area.