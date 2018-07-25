× Passenger dies, driver flees after car crashes into tree in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind.– Anderson police say a driver fled the scene of a fatal accident over the weekend.

Officers responded to the crash in the 1800 block of Fairview Street just before 6:30 p.m on July 22.

Witnesses say the car went through the grass, knocking out a few signs and mailboxes, before it crashed into a tree. A woman trapped in the car was extracted and transported to St. Vincent Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The witnesses helped the driver out of the car, and were shocked when he took off. However, the suspect left his ID behind.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6775.