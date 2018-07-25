× Person of interest sought after Indiana police discover body while searching for missing man

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana State Police are asking the public to help locate a person of interest after a body was found while searching for a missing man in Washington County.

Officers say the wanted man, 34-year-old Michael Joseph Sanders, lives on the property in the 7700 block of East New Cut Road where the body was discovered on Monday.

Sanders is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall, 190 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes. Police say he was last seen at his home at about 3 p.m. on Monday. According to ISP, Sanders is a person of interest because he hasn’t been seen or heard from since the day the body was located.

Officers say the body was unrecognizable and an autopsy wasn’t able to provide an identity. A coroner found the cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the head and the case has been classified as a murder.

Police say they were searching the property for 35-year-old Skyler Naugle when they discovered the body in a wooded area. Naugle was reported missing Saturday and was last seen on July 16.

Police say there is a good possibility that the body found is Naugle, but nothing can be determined until the coroner provides a positive identification. In the meantime, Naugle is still being looked for. He is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Sanders or is asked to call Indiana State Police at 1-800-872-6743 or the Washington County Sheriff’s Department at 812-883-5999.