Police searching for man after report of attempted child abduction in Perry Township
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police in Perry Township are currently looking for a suspicious vehicle after a report of an attempted child abduction.
Just before 7:15 p.m., Perry Township Schools posted that a white male in his mid-40’s was spotted near the Nature Preserve Park in the Glenns Valley area.
Police say he attempted to lure a 4-year-old into his 10-year-old silver or white minivan.
The man reportedly has dirty long, brown hair, and a medium build.
There was no physical attempt to grab the child, but the parent did file a report.
If you spot the man or vehicle, please call 911.