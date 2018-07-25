Quick warm up before a cool down that will extend to the end of July
BACK ON TRACK?
The temperatures were heating up again Wednesday. With the exception of a couple of isolated downpours – today was mainly dry and quite warm too. Our warm July got back on track reaching 88-degrees today in Indianapolis. That takes us to the 40th day this summer above normal. SUMMER 2018 to date is 11th warmest on record.
Real heat (Hot Dome) stays west to end month. Early afternoon temperatures are dangerous hot again out west. Tuesday it hit 106° in Fresno and a record high for the date of 116° in Phoenix.
The hot pattern here has eased and July is still on track to end cooler after another 90-degree day Thursday. The flow of the jet stream from the northwest allows cool fronts to slip south into the eastern third of the nation. Another one of these fronts arrives Thursday evening. This push of milder air will extend into the weekend (Saturday morning will open in the 50s in many outlying areas) and extend beyond the weekend to the end of the month.
A STORM POSSIBLE THURSDAY
Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible in rather limited coverage Thursday. With peak heating of the day and the front nearing, clouds will build to a few storms by early afternoon. We bracket the hours of 2 pm to 6 pm for peak coverage of rain and thunderstorms. The coverage is only to 20%, so it will be selective. Most will miss out, but a few heavy downpours and a storm or two with small hail and a gusty wind is possible. The rain threat ends when the front passes before 10 pm.