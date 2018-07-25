Quick warm up before a cool down that will extend to the end of July

With the exception of a couple of isolated downpours – today was mainly dry and quite warm too. Our warm July got back on track reaching 88-degrees today in Indianapolis. That takes us to the 40th day this summer above normal. SUMMER 2018 to date is 11th warmest on record.

The hot pattern here has eased and July is still on track to end cooler after another 90-degree day Thursday. The flow of the jet stream from the northwest allows cool fronts to slip south into the eastern third of the nation. Another one of these fronts arrives Thursday evening. This push of milder air will extend into the weekend (Saturday morning will open in the 50s in many outlying areas) and extend beyond the weekend to the end of the month.

A STORM POSSIBLE THURSDAY