Suspected dealer arrested after deputy finds cocaine, pills, ‘shrooms’ during Indiana traffic stop

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – A woman was arrested in Bartholomew County after authorities say they found several different drugs and paraphernalia during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning.

The county sheriff’s office says a deputy was patrolling I-65 at about 2:27 a.m. when he spotted a car with a license plate connected to an active warrant for Charla Wolf from Monroe, Michigan.

The deputy stopped the vehicle just south of the 68-mile market exit. There, the officer came in contact with Wolf and advised her to exit the vehicle. During the investigation, the officer reportedly smelled the odor of marijuana and began to search Wolf, as well as the vehicle.

During the search, the sheriff’s office says the officer found what was believed to be about 100 grams of cocaine, marijuana, around 39 grams of “shrooms,” several bags, scales, some schedule 1 pills and drug paraphernalia. The street value for 100 grams of cocaine is estimated to be about $10,000.

Wolf was then arrested for dealing cocaine, dealing in a schedule 1 controlled substance, battery on an officer, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, as well as her warrant for conspiracy to commit controlled substance delivery manufacturing cocaine, heroin or narcotics.

“Our county has a major interstate that travels through it, which can lead to an increase in drug trafficking,” Sheriff Matt Myers said. “This is why we work so closely with other agencies in hopes to eliminate drug activity in our community.”