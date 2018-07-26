× A few storms this evening; cool stretch coming

The chance for a few showers and thunderstorms will increase into the late afternoon hours as a cold front drops southeast across Central Indiana.

If you have plans tonight, like maybe seeing the Indians at Victory Field or the Foo Fighters at Ruoff Music Center, keep them. The night won’t be a total washout. However, you will want to be prepared for a few storms in the area during the late afternoon and early evening hours.

Our best chances of rain will come closer 5 O’clock and last through the early evening. Not everyone will see rain but a few heavy downpours and a gusty storm or two is possible.

Behind the cold front, less humid air will filter into our area. Currently, dew point temperatures are still a little on the muggy side.

They’ll begin to fall overnight and will be several degrees cooler by early tomorrow morning.

We have a couple of dry days ahead of us before rain chances return by the end of the weekend.

Looking ahead to the 1st week of August, the pattern is suggesting that we could be seeing more above average temperatures.

For now, enjoy a cooler than average outlook during this last week of July.