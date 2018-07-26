Be our guest at BurgerFuel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BurgerFuel is a gourmet burger company started in 1995 in Auckland, NZ. We have 80 stores worldwide with our first store in the US right here in Broad Ripple, Indianapolis. We believe that life is too short to eat bad burgers. We cook’ em and prepare’ em while you wait, to bring you a healthy, built fresh alternative in the better burger space.

We’re continually looking for the freshest, healthiest, most wholesome ingredients, free from artificial colors, flavors, preservatives, additives, GE modifications and organic where possible. That’s why we use 100% pure grass fed beef and free range chicken. We also offer gluten free, vegetarian and vegan options, as well as monthly burger specials using different and unusual ingredients to provide variety and adventure.

As we constantly strive for what we think is the best “fuel for the human engine” wrapped between two fresh baked wholemeal buns for the world’s burger connoisseurs. It’s the BurgerFuel way

