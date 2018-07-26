Colts cornerback Pierre Desir, IndyStar’s Stephen Holder join us for Colts Camp Live

WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Indianapolis Colts have a new home for training camp in Westfield, and we’re back for another season of Colts Camp Live.
IndyStar’s Stephen Holder joined us Chris Hagan for this season’s inaugural webcast. We also heard from Colts cornerback Pierre Desir.
You can watch the show above.
Here’s the schedule for the upcoming season:
- Thursday, July 26 with cornerback Pierre Desir and IndyStar’s Stephen Holder
- Friday, July 27 (will be tape-delayed until the afternoon)
- Tuesday, July 31
- Wednesday, August 1
- Thursday, August 2
- Monday, August 6
- Tuesday, August 7