Colts kick off training camp at their new location

WESTFIELD, Ind. -- It’s official, football is back in Indianapolis. The Colts kicked off training camp on Wednesday with fans pouring into the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield.

For years, training camp was in Anderson, but the team is breaking in their new facility. Former players say it's the perfect spot to host fans and hold practices.

"This is a massive facility, I'd say it was built for something like this," former Colts cornerback Marlin Jackson said, "It's not just about practice, and the Colts do a great job of making it an entire experience.”

There is a different feel to training camp this year, and it starts with Andrew Luck. The Colts signal caller said he expects to play in the Colts first preseason game. Fans have been clamoring to see Luck, who has been recovering from a shoulder injury.

Without him, the team stumbled to a 4-12 record last season.

“It's kind of strange to be at the bottom of the AFC south, but the only way we can go is up,” former Blue Crew President Randy Collins said.

Collins used to be the leader of Colts fans, but is stepping aside. He still maintains his Colts fire truck that he takes to every game. He is excited to see the Colts return to form, and new Head Coach Frank Reich will shoulder some of that responsibility. His former players believe he's ready.

"I was lucky to play for Frank as an assistant, and I think the world of him. He will be a great coach, great leader for this team," former Colts offensive lineman Joe Reitz said.

Reich will hold practice in Westfield on Thursday starting at 1:30 PM.