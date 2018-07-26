DNR sending $284,000 to rural, volunteer fire departments

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Small Indiana fire departments are getting funding to help combat wildland fires. This year, through the Indiana DNR Volunteer Fire Assistance grant program, a combined $284,000 is going to 64 different fire agencies.
The grants, announced by DNR director Cameron Clark, are administered by the DNR Division of Forestry and made available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service.
The money awarded ranges from $1,225 to $5,000. Overall, fire departments in 40 different Indiana counties will receive funding.
Three departments in Morgan County were awarded money, including Gregg Township Volunteer Fire Department, which has approximately 20 members, according to Assistant Chief Corey Eslick.
"With small rural departments, volunteer departments, our budgets are low," said Eslick. "So, it helps to be able to purchase this equipment."
The DNR allows fire officials to use the money for training, installation of dry hydrants, or to purchase necessary firefighting equipment and gear to combat wildland fires.
At Gregg Township, the money will go to outfit a new brush truck. Eslick said the department hopes to have the new apparatus within the next 12 months.
While volunteer fire departments will respond to medical emergencies and car crashes, when it comes to fire-related runs, many are related to wildland fires.
"A lot of rural departments deal with grass fires, field fires, and wood fires," said Eslick. "The fire seasons we deal with primarily in Indiana are in the fall and spring time."
The Gregg Township Volunteer Fire Dept. received $4,990 from the DNR program. The grant requires the department to match the money it will spend.
In 2017, the volunteer grant program handed out $250,000 to fire departments in 39 Hoosier counties.
The following is the complete list of grant recipients for 2018:
- A&A Twp. VFD $5,000 (Morgan County)
- Batesville Community Fire Assoc. $2,594 (Ripley County)
- Bridgeton Fire Department $5,000 (Parke County)
- Bryant VFD Inc $4,207 (Jay County)
- Campbell Twp. VFD $5,000 (Jennings County)
- Cannelton VFD $3,918 (Perry County)
- Carlisle VFD $4,650 (Sullivan County)
- Cass-Clinton VFD $5,000 (Laporte County)
- Celestine VFD $4,982 (Dubois County)
- Center Fire Department $5,000 (Greene County)
- Charlestown VFD $5,000 (Clark County)
- Decatur Twp Fire Department $5,000 (Marion County)
- Dubois VFD $3,571 (Dubois County)
- Eagle Fire Company $5,000 (Franklin County)
- Ellettsville Fire Department $1,750 (Monroe County)
- Elnora Elmore VFD $4,828 (Daviess County)
- Francesville VFD $4,620 (Pulaski County)
- Georgetown Twp. Fire District $5,000 (Floyd County)
- Gibson Twp.-Little York VFD $5,000 (Washington County)
- Greensburg Fire Department $4,998 (Decatur County)
- Gregg Twp. Fire Department $4,990 (Morgan County)
- Hamilton Twp. VFD $1,985 (Jackson County)
- Hanover Twp. VFD $5,000 (Jefferson County)
- J.U.G.A. VFD $5,000 (Parke County)
- Jeff-Craig Fire & Rescue $5,000 (Switzerland County)
- Jefferson Twp., Pike County, VFD $5,000 (Pike County)
- Kouts VFD $4,496 (Porter County)
- LaCrosse VFD $5,000 (Laporte County)
- LaGrange VFD $5,000 (LaGrange County)
- Liberty VFD $5,000 (St. Joseph County)
- Lowell VFD $5,000 (Lake County)
- Lynn Fire Department $5,000 (Randolph County)
- Madison Twp. VFD $3,575 (Dubois County)
- Madison Twp.-Hoagland VFD $4,878 (Allen County)
- Monroe Twp. $5,000 (Clark County)
- Monterey & Tippecanoe VFD $5,000 (Pulaski County)
- Morgan Twp. VFD $5,000 (Porter County)
- Morocco VFD $4,372 (Newton County)
- Mt. Etna VFD $4,975 (Huntington County)
- Noble Twp. VFD $5,000 (LaPorte County)
- Northern Monroe Fire Territory $4,620 (Monroe County)
- Oakland City Fire Department $2,368 (Gibson County)
- One Green Twp. VFD $4,500 (Hancock County)
- Owen Twp. VFD $4,995 (Jackson County)
- Perry-Clear Creek Fire Protection District $5,000 (Monroe County)
- Petersburg VFD $5,000 (Pike County)
- Porter Fire Department $2,499 (Porter County)
- Posey Twp. Fire Department $1,231 (Rush County)
- Richland-Taylor Twp. VFD $5,000 (Greene County)
- Roann VFD $4,895 (Wabash County)
- Rome VFD $1,225 (Perry County)
- Rossville VFD $4,945 (Clinton County)
- Santa Claus VFD $5,000 (Spencer County)
- Schnellville Firefighting Corporation $4,700 (Dubois County)
- Southern Brown VFD $5,000 (Brown County)
- Southwest Central Fire Territory $5,000 (St. Joseph County)
- St. Meinrad Fire Department $5,000 (Spencer County)
- Stilesville Volunteer Fire & Rescue $3,010 (Hendricks County)
- Vernon Twp. Fire Department $5,000 (Jennings County)
- Vincennes Twp. Fire District $4,150 (Knox County)
- Washington Twp. $5,000 (Morgan County)
- White River Twp. Fire Department $1,955 (Randolph County)
- White River-Hazelton VFD $4,989 (Gibson County)
- Woodburn Fire Department $5,000 (Allen County)