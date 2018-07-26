DNR sending $284,000 to rural, volunteer fire departments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Small Indiana fire departments are getting funding to help combat wildland fires. This year, through the Indiana DNR Volunteer Fire Assistance grant program, a combined $284,000 is going to 64 different fire agencies.

The grants, announced by DNR director Cameron Clark, are administered by the DNR Division of Forestry and made available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service.

The money awarded ranges from $1,225 to $5,000. Overall, fire departments in 40 different Indiana counties will receive funding.

Three departments in Morgan County were awarded money, including Gregg Township Volunteer Fire Department, which has approximately 20 members, according to Assistant Chief Corey Eslick.

"With small rural departments, volunteer departments, our budgets are low," said Eslick. "So, it helps to be able to purchase this equipment."

The DNR allows fire officials to use the money for training, installation of dry hydrants, or to purchase necessary firefighting equipment and gear to combat wildland fires.

At Gregg Township, the money will go to outfit a new brush truck. Eslick said the department hopes to have the new apparatus within the next 12 months.

While volunteer fire departments will respond to medical emergencies and car crashes, when it comes to fire-related runs, many are related to wildland fires.

"A lot of rural departments deal with grass fires, field fires, and wood fires," said Eslick. "The fire seasons we deal with primarily in Indiana are in the fall and spring time."

The Gregg Township Volunteer Fire Dept. received $4,990 from the DNR program. The grant requires the department to match the money it will spend.

In 2017, the volunteer grant program handed out $250,000 to fire departments in 39 Hoosier counties.

The following is the complete list of grant recipients for 2018: