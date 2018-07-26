× Heating up before slight storm chance…cooler end to July!

Hotter day ahead before a cold front arrives late afternoon. Expect areas of bright sunshine and warming temperatures on the way this morning and into the early evening. We will make a run at 90° this afternoon on breezy, southwest winds. Shower and storm chances could begin, as early as, 11:00am for our extreme northern counties with better chances by the afternoon and early evening for everyone. The severe storm threat is VERY LOW but will be monitored nonetheless…

Rainfall totals will widely range for the state, as storms will be scattered about, but it does appear that the better dynamics will be concentrated northeast of downtown. This could put some higher totals in Grant, Delaware, Henry and Madison counties.

Cooler air for the weekend with limited shower chances on Sunday…otherwise an unlike July-like end to the month.