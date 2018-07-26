× Help honor Lt. Allan by walking your children to school, sharing pictures with #1stdayhero

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It’s been nearly a year since Southport Police Lt. Aaron Allan was killed in the line of duty.

The last picture taken of Allan shows him walking his son to the bus stop on his first day of Kindergarten.

In memory of Lt. Aaron Allan and his ultimate sacrifice, the Indiana Police Wives Ministry is asking everyone to share their own pictures of special moments like this one and upload them to Facebook with words of encouragement using #1stdayhero.

The purpose of the initiative is to show Allan’s son, Aaron Jr., and all of our children that they do not walk alone.